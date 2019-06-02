|
Karnell Letitia Hicks
Erin, TN - Karnell Letitia Hicks, age 58, of Erin, TN and formerly of Dowling, MI passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at her home in Tennessee surrounded by her children.
She was born March 29, 1961 in Hastings, MI the daughter of Kenneth Burton and Alice Myers.
Karnell graduated from Delton-Kellogg Schools with her GED in 2002. She moved to Tennessee from Dowling in 2009. When she was here she worked for 15 years at Walker Manufacturing in Marshall, MI making mufflers and retired in 2004.
She married Audie Hicks, Sr. on July 30, 1982 in Battle Creek, MI.
She is survived by her husband: Audie Hicks, Sr., Erin, TN; three sons: Anthony R. & Jennifer Lancaster of Springfield, MI; James J. and Juanita Hicks of Dowling, MI;
Audie J. Hicks, Jr. of Erin, TN; five brothers: Randy Burton, Rick "Ricky" Burton, Ronald Burton, Kurtis Canfield, and Duane Taylor; her sister: Amanda & Nick Robinson of Richland, MI; five grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents.
She was a member of Waymarks Ministries in Erin, TN and was a member of Church of God of Prophecy in Battle Creek. She enjoyed sewing and quilting, Bible study and had published a book of poetry call "FROM ABOVE". She was a very loving Mother, Wife and Grandmother and will be sadly missed.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 where the family will be present from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Bachman Funeral Chapel with Pastor Jesse Buie, of the Church of God of Prophecy officiating. Burial will follow at the Dowling Cemetery in Baltimore Township, MI. Memorial tributes may be made to: .
Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on June 2, 2019