Katherine Louise Dunlap



Katherine Louise Dunlap, age 64, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 7, 2020, with her family at her side. She was born January 6, 1956, in Battle Creek, Michigan.



Kathy's memorial service will be held at Battle Creek Evangelical Friends Church, 1305 Olive Street Battle Creek, Michigan, on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:30 AM. There will be a luncheon immediately following.



Due to COVID-19 risk, masks will be available for anyone requiring one, along with hand sanitizer. We ask that everyone be considerate of each other's social distancing. If you ride together, please sit together.









