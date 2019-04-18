|
|
Katherine Smith
Battle Creek - Mrs. Katherine Smith transitioned from this life on April 10, 2019.
She was a life-long resident of Battle Creek, Michigan and was a faithful member of Second Missionary Baptist Church in Battle Creek.
She was beloved by so many individuals in the Battle Creek community and surrounding area.
She was preceded in death by her beloved Colonel Smith.
A graveside service will be held at Fort Custer Cemetery on Thursday, April 18 at noon.
Following the service, friends can greet family at the Second Missionary Baptist Church for a time of fellowship at 12:45 p.m.
Memorial contributions can be given to Second Missionary Baptist Church Mission Ministry in honor of Katherine's memory.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Apr. 18, 2019