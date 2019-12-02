Services
More Obituaries for Kathleen Egan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen W. Egan

Kathleen W. Egan Obituary
Kathleen W. Egan

Battle Creek - Went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Kate was born Kathleen Welch Farrell on September 19, 1917, in El Dorado, Arkansas, the daughter of Albert and Mathilde (Moise) Farrell. She was a graduate and Valedictorian of Concord High School in Concord, MI. Kathleen married John J. Egan who preceded her in death on February 14, 1998. She was a homemaker and worked at the Federal Center for 12 years. She was a member of St. Philip Roman Catholic Church, St. Philip Women's Guild, Leila Auxiliary and various Bridge Clubs. Kate enjoyed sewing, quilting, reading, playing Bridge and being with her family. Surviving are her children, Mary (Mike) Price, Margaret (Tom )Morrison and John (Sallie) Egan; 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister and 5 brothers. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 6 to 8:00 p.m. at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home with a Rosary at 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 5, 2019, at St. Philip Roman Catholic Church. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Smile Train, Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers Missionary or the Humane Society of South Central MI. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
