|
|
Kathleen Zerlak
Battle Creek - Kathleen Zerlak, 91, passed away Sept. 21, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family.
Kathleen was born Feb. 20, 1928 in Battle Creek, MI. to the late John and Hazel Gallagher. She loved watching Steve Harvey, crocheting, babysitting her grandchildren and neighborhood kids in which they all called her grandma Kate.
Kathleen is survived by her children Angela (Bennie), James (Jeanine) Sr., Robert (Rita), Sandy (Larry); Grandchildren Tina (Thomas), Georgette (Charles), Jason, Dawn, Norman (Jennifer), Carol (Tim), Terry (Virginia), Jimmy (Kim) Jr., April (Mark), Robin, Carlyann, Travis, Robert; special friend Louisiana Smith and a host of family and friends.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, Husband Walter; Brother John; Sisters Jackie, Joyce and Barbara.
Service will be held noon Friday at Wallace Temple AME Zion Church, 1518 Forkner St., Anderson, Indiana, with visitation from 11am to noon prior to service.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Sept. 26, 2019