Kathryn Ann Brown
Battle Creek - It is with tremendous sadness that the family of Kathryn Ann "Kathie" Brown, age 73, of Battle Creek, MI, announces the passing of our dear wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at their home on Mill Lake in Johnstown Township.
She was born July 14, 1947 in Battle Creek, MI the daughter of Max Robert "George" White and Donna Jean "Queenie" (Woods) White.
Kathie was a Systems Analyst who designed the computer systems for the Clark Equipment, Battle Creek for the Engineering Dept. for 23 years and retired from Clarks in 1976. She then worked as a factory worker at the Kellogg Company for 5 years; she retired with a medical retirement in 1984.
She married Richard Gene Brown on April 22, 1966 in Battle Creek, MI; they have been married for 54 years.
Kathie is survived by her husband: Richard Gene Brown of Battle Creek, MI; two sons: Robert Lee & Shannon Lee Brown of Battle Creek, MI; Jason Allan Brown of Battle Creek, MI; and her grandson: Hunter Lee Brown of Battle Creek, MI.
She was a 1965 Lakeview High School graduate.
Kathie loved to knit and loved to socialize. She loved to fish at her family's cottage in Delton and her lake house on Mill Lake. There she taught her kids how to fish. She would tell them you need to call them first by saying-- "here fishy, fishy!! Here fishy, fishy!!" More times than not they would catch a fish!! Her grandson Hunter still does it and catches his fish, with the phrase "here fishy, fishy." She also loved flowers; the yellow colored flowers were her favorite. Kathie was an active member in the Street Rods with her husband for many years!
July 4th was the Holiday many at the lakes waited for!! The fireworks she and her husband would set off were amazing fireworks which they did for everyone's enjoyment. A year ago they were back and forth in the water setting off over an hour's fireworks display. She was a people person who loved people. She was a member of the Grain Millers Union and both of them collected many antique glassware. She was the person that named their quaint street on Mill Lake.
Kathie was preceded in death by her parents, and two sisters Carol Walch and Debbie Alles.
There will be no formal visitation at the funeral home, but family and friends are invited to the Committal Services on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Fort Custer National Cemetery with Pastor Carolyn Robinson-Fisher officiating. Cremation has been handled and she will be laid to rest at the Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, MI. We remind you about wearing a face mask for the service and the Cemetery only allows 40 individuals at the shelter for the committal service. If you so choose you may make a donation to the Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan. Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, a member by invitation Selected Independent Funeral Homes. (269)965-5145 www.bachmanhebble.com
