Services
Bachman Hebble Funeral Service
223 Bedford Rd N
Battle Creek, MI 49037
(269) 965-5145
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bachman Hebble Funeral Service
223 Bedford Rd N
Battle Creek, MI 49037
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bachman Hebble Funeral Service
223 Bedford Rd N
Battle Creek, MI 49037
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Bachman Hebble Funeral Service
223 Bedford Rd N
Battle Creek, MI 49037
View Map
Kenneth Carlton "Kenny" Bess Obituary
Kenneth "Kenny" Carlton Bess

Battle Creek - Kenneth "Kenny" Carlton Bess, 87, passed away peacefully at home on May 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Kenny was born March 8, 1932 in Battle Creek. He was the son of Iva (Duncan) and Luther Bess. He attended Wilson elementary, Southwestern Junior High and graduated from Battle Creek Central in 1950. While in high school, he was a swimming standout, declining a scholarship to the University of Michigan to enroll in the US Naval Reserves and marry his lifelong love, Doris (Mathis), on December 2, 1950 with whom he shared a loving marriage and family until her passing in 2012. He began his employment at Post Cereals in 1950 and retired in 1990 after 40 years of service. During this time, he developed lifelong friendships which flourished and continued throughout his life. He and Doris were avid fans of the Battle Creek and the University of Michigan athletics. He supported his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren rarely missing a wrestling match, football game, baseball game, or volleyball match they were involved in. His love for the University of Michigan wrestling and football teams afforded he and Doris the opportunity to travel the U.S. often disguising the fun location as a vacation rather than watching wrestling or football. Along with treasured friends, he and Doris traveled all 50 states. After his retirement, Kenny developed a love of woodworking and shared his creations with his family and friends and was a volunteer instructor at the Burnham Brook Senior Center. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone needing help.

He is survived by his children; son and daughter in law, Douglas and Linda Bess; daughters, Deborah (Mousa) Zaribaf, and Jacqueline Bess (Chris Magnet); daughters in law, Kathleen Bess and Colleen Bess; grandchildren Teresa (Conor) Macfarlane, Angela (Chris Lok) Bess, Michael (Jessica) Bess, and Casey Bess and brothers Guy "Sonny" and Ronald "Pete" Bess; and his five great grandchildren, Brayden, Ellie, Peyton, Cailee, and Mallory; and sister in law, Ginger Mathis.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Doris (Mathis) Bess; son, Michael D. Bess; sisters, Kathleen Lowe and Betty Hicks; and brother-in law, Connie Max Mathis.

Visitation with the family will be held at Bachmann Hebble Funeral Service on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm with a celebration of his life on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice of Southwest Michigan or the Battle Creek Central Athletic program. Arrangements by Bachman Hebble Funeral Service (269) 965-5145 www.bachmanhebble.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on May 15, 2019
