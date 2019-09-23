|
Kenneth Cowan
Schaumburg, IL - Kenneth Dale Cowan, age 93 of Schaumburg IL. Beloved husband of the late Beverly L., née Myers. Loving father of Mark (Deborah), Alison, Scott, and the late Todd and Catherine Cowan. Cherished grandfather of Kate (Ben), Laura (Daniel) and Justin (Amanda). Caring great grandfather of 5. Loving brother of Frances Hickman and the late Robert and Richard Cowan. Kenneth was as an Army officer, earning both a Bronze Star and a Legion of Merit, retiring as a Colonel after 30 years of service. He then worked an additional 20 years for the State of Illinois, was a Mason, School District 211 Board member and President, and was active in local politics. His interests included genealogy, photography, Asian culture and stamp collecting for many years.
Visitation is Wednesday, September 25, from 3 to 8 PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg, with a military service at 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, his family requests any memorials be directed to the , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
