Services
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
For more information about
Kenneth Cowan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
5:00 PM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Cowan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Cowan


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Cowan Obituary
Kenneth Cowan

Schaumburg, IL - Kenneth Dale Cowan, age 93 of Schaumburg IL. Beloved husband of the late Beverly L., née Myers. Loving father of Mark (Deborah), Alison, Scott, and the late Todd and Catherine Cowan. Cherished grandfather of Kate (Ben), Laura (Daniel) and Justin (Amanda). Caring great grandfather of 5. Loving brother of Frances Hickman and the late Robert and Richard Cowan. Kenneth was as an Army officer, earning both a Bronze Star and a Legion of Merit, retiring as a Colonel after 30 years of service. He then worked an additional 20 years for the State of Illinois, was a Mason, School District 211 Board member and President, and was active in local politics. His interests included genealogy, photography, Asian culture and stamp collecting for many years.

Visitation is Wednesday, September 25, from 3 to 8 PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg, with a military service at 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, his family requests any memorials be directed to the , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now