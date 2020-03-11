Services
Kenneth Duane Edger Sr. Obituary
Kenneth Duane Edger, Sr.

Bedford Twp - Kenneth Duane Edger, Sr., age 82, of Bedford Twp., MI, passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, March 6, 2020 at his home in Battle Creek, MI.

He entered this life on April 6, 1937 in Battle Creek, MI the son of Harold Edger and Nellie (Rayner) Edger.

Kenneth attended the Battle Creek Public Schools. He served in the U S Air Force for four years.

Kenneth had worked for Eaton Manufacturing and retired in 1982.

He married the love of his life: Velma Jewell Vaden on November 2, 1957 in Battle Creek, MI.

He is survived by his wife: Jewell Edger of Battle Creek, MI; his son: Kenneth Duane Edger, Jr. of Battle Creek, MI; Three daughters: Debra Lynn & William Williams of Marshall, MI; Carla & Michael Trumbull of Hastings, MI; Kimberly Kay & Byron Woods of Battle Creek, MI; 12 grandchildren and several great grandchildren; and his sister: Janet Carter of California.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother: Richard Lee Edger in 2017

Kenneth enjoyed the outdoors and family time.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 where the family will be present from 3:00 - 5:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 2:30 PM in the Bachman Funeral Chapel with Pastor Stephen O. Olmstead officiating. Burial will be at a later date with military honors at the Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, MI. Memorial tributes may be made to: Veterans Helping Veterans. Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, a member by invitation Selected Independent Funeral Homes. (269)965-5145 www.bachmanhebble.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
