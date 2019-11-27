|
|
Kenneth W. Thayer
Battle Creek - Kenneth W. Thayer, age 68, a life long resident of Battle Creek passed away on November 25, 2019 at his residence. He was born on June 19, 1951, the son of Richard and Nettie (Fales) Thayer. Kenneth graduated from Battle Creek Central High School in 1969, then attended Western Michigan University where he was studying secondary arts to become a shop teacher. He was employed by the Kellogg Company for 41 years, where he started out in printing and ending in packing before retiring in 2013. He was a member of the Kellogg 25 year Club and the Grain Millers Union. Kenneth served in the United States Army from July 7, 1969, until he was honorably discharged on January 29, 1972. Kenneth served with the 5th Psychological Operations Battalion as a printer in Okinawa, Japan and Boeblingen, Germany. He enjoyed photography and film development, fishing, yard work, and spending time with his grandchildren and family. For many years, Kenneth would go fishing at Big Rock Resort on Leech Lake, in Walker, Minnesota. Kenneth was United in marriage on August 26, 1972 to Gretchen Hardy at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother; Donald Thayer. Surviving are his wife; Gretchen Thayer of Battle Creek, children; Zoe (Daniel) Robillard and Justin Thayer (Emily Elliott), both of Battle Creek, brothers; Richard (Gerry) Thayer of Hastings, Ronald Thayer of Battle Creek, sister; Dawn (Gary) Barnes of Battle Creek, grandchildren; Zachary Robillard, Jordan Robillard, Lyric Elliott, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home & Cremation Services, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Inurnment with military honors will follow the service at Fort Custer National Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Kidney Foundation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019