Kent Wolter
Homer - Kent Allen Wolter, age 65 of Homer passed away, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Borgess in Kalamazoo under the loving care of his family. He was born August 28, 1953 in Albion the son of Kenneth and Virginia (Trader) Wolter.
Kent attended MSU earning an electrical certification and worked for Con-Agra for many years until his retirement. He also ran Kent's Lawn service and liked to travel. Among the places he has visited are; Florida, New Jersey, Yellowstone National Park, Sea World and a Bahamas Cruise. Kent also found enjoyment in watching the Detroit Tigers, going to the beach, swimming, fairs, playing Euchre in Springport, farming, deer hunting and family get-togethers. Kent loved Amish baked pies and turnovers, Neapolitan ice cream, tending to his garden and listening to music as well. Kent took his fashion cues from no one. His signature everyday look was all his own: a plain pocketed t-shirt designed by the fashion house Fruit of the Loom, his black-label elastic waist shorts and an old pair of tennis shoes that were paired with a grass stained MSU Baseball cap.
Survivors include a son, William Wolter, his son's mother, Marilyn Wolter; sister, Kimberly Hoexter of Battle Creek; 2 nephews: Donald Hoexter and David Hoexter, aunt, Shirley Claucherty, longtime companion, Teresa Burkwalt and many cousins.
Kent's family will receive visitors at the J. Kevin Tidd Funeral Home, 811 Finley Dr., Albion on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 3-5 & 6-8PM. Services will be Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on June 4, 2019