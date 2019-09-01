Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
North Avenue Church of God
1079 North Avenue
Battle Creek, MI
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
North Avenue Church of God
1079 North Avenue
Battle Creek, MI
Resources
More Obituaries for Kerri Lichty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kerri Lichty


1969 - 2019
Kerri Lichty Obituary
Kerri Lichty

Battle Creek - Kerri Lee Lichty, 50, of Battle Creek, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. She was born on April 12, 1969, the daughter of William Cary and Geraldine Lee (Feltzer) Ellerthorpe Jr.

Kerri was a member of the North Avenue Church of God. She was an active coach and mentor in the Special Olympics of Calhoun County and loved working with children with special needs. Kerri enjoyed volunteering as the clown for the Red Cross Clown Troupe.

Kerri is survived by her Husband, David Lichty; Two Sons, Kaleb Lichty, Brayden Lichty; Mother, Geraldine Ellerthorpe, Three Brothers, Scott (Laura) Ellerthorpe, Shawn (Kim) Ellerthorpe, Shane (Shannon) Ellerthorpe; Honorary Sister, Lana Andrews; Four Nephews, Zachary, Michael, Aiden, Alex and Niece, Katie. She was preceded in death by her Father, William Ellerthorpe Jr.

Kerri was a very family-oriented woman. She enjoyed spending time with her children, taking them to events, or just hanging out with them. She devoted her life to God, and enjoyed taking time to worship and praise Him. Her main passion in life however, was her family and teaching the children at school. She will truly be missed by all those that knew and loved her.

Visitation will be held at the North Avenue Church of God, 1079 North Avenue, Battle Creek, MI 49017, on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm with the celebration of life service immediately following at 3:00 pm with Rev. Jeffrey Eckman officiating.

Memorials may be made to Kerri's family.

Arrangements by the Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service. 269-788-9800. www.baxterfuneral.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019
