Larry Carson Barton
Wakeshma Township - Larry Carson Barton, 75, of Wakeshma Township, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence.
A celebration of Larry's life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Lighthouse of Athens. Interment will follow at 2:00 P.M. at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta. Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Lighthouse of Athens, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Larry was born on February 29, 1944 in Battle Creek, MI to Harry and Ernestine (Munger) Barton. After being born and raised in Battle Creek, he would graduate from Battle Creek Central High School in 1962. He earned a Master's Degree in Entomology in 1965 from Michigan State University. On September 3, 1965, he married the former Leslie Evans in East Lansing. Larry served in the U.S. Army from 1969-1992, where he would achieve the rank of Colonel. During Vietnam, he served as a medical entomologist. Additionally, he spent time in Texas, Maryland, and Georgia before moving back to Michigan and the Athens area in 1976.
Larry was employed for 30 years as an entomologist for the Michigan Department of Agriculture, retiring in 2002. Larry loved his wife and family. He enjoyed gardening and landscaping around their home. He took great pride in his yard and caring for it. He was an avid stamp collector and model tank builder. Larry served as a trustee on the Athens school board for eight years. He was a member of Faith Bible Church in Fulton for over 20 years.
Larry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Leslie; their children, Matthew (Jill) Barton of Vicksburg, Danielle Matusik of Chelsea, Christopher (Lori) Barton of Battle Creek and Jeffrey Barton of Kingston Springs, TN; daughter-in-law, Yvonne Amstutz of Acworth, GA; his sister Jackie (Dave) Atton of Bellevue; and 15 grandchildren, Sawyer, Harrison, Samantha, Nick, Lucas, Spencer, Morgan, Sydney, Kasey, Brooke, Wyatt, Breanna, Zak, Jordan, Zoey. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Ernestine; a son, Peter Amstutz; and grandchild Justin.
Memorial donations are suggested to Marian E. Burch Adult Day Care Center, 1150 E. Michigan Ave, Battle Creek, MI 49014 or Faith Bible Church, 15350 East Y Avenue, Fulton, MI 49052.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on July 14, 2019