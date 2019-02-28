Services
Royal Funeral Home, Inc - Battle Creek
281 UPTON AVE
Battle Creek, MI 49037
269-964-3706
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Royal Funeral Home
281 UPTON AVE
Battle Creek, MI
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Royal Funeral Home
281 UPTON AVE
Battle Creek, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Philip Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Jenner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry E. Jenner


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Larry E. Jenner Obituary
Larry E Jenner

Ceresco - Larry E. Jenner, 69, of Ceresco, passed away on February 26, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Larry was born on June 3, 1949, in Coldwater, Michigan, the son of Wayne E. and Rose (Russo) Jenner. He was a 1967 graduate of Battle Creek Central High School. Larry married his high school sweetheart Melodie Nofs on August 9, 1969. She survives him. Larry served in the Michigan Air National Guard and was discharged as a Sergeant in November 1973. Larry was previously employed by Clark Equipment Company in Battle Creek and Georgetown, Kentucky from 1967 to 1984. They returned to Battle Creek in 1985 and Larry began a career with the Kellogg Company. He retired in 2011 after 25 years of service. He enjoyed league bowling and was an avid golfer. He enjoyed fishing and was an accomplished water skier at the family cottage on Stuart Lake. Larry loved his family especially spending time with his granddaughter Alexis and his nieces and nephews. Larry was a member of the Kellogg 25 Year Club and St. Philip Catholic Church. Surviving in addition to his wife Melodie are his daughter Angela (Andy) Pridgeon of Williamston and his son Ryan (Heather) Jenner of Fine Lake. He also leaves his granddaughter Alexis Pridgeon and step-granddaughter Morgan Pridgeon. Larry is also survived by his father Wayne E. Jenner of Stuart Lake and his sister Joanne Adams of Battle Creek. He was preceded in death by his mother Rose Jenner and his infant twin brother Wayne Jenner.

Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 7:00pm Friday at Royal Funeral Home with a Rosary recitation at 7:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Philip Catholic Church.

Interment will be at Battle Creek Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the . www.royalfuneralhome.net
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now