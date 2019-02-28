|
Larry E Jenner
Ceresco - Larry E. Jenner, 69, of Ceresco, passed away on February 26, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Larry was born on June 3, 1949, in Coldwater, Michigan, the son of Wayne E. and Rose (Russo) Jenner. He was a 1967 graduate of Battle Creek Central High School. Larry married his high school sweetheart Melodie Nofs on August 9, 1969. She survives him. Larry served in the Michigan Air National Guard and was discharged as a Sergeant in November 1973. Larry was previously employed by Clark Equipment Company in Battle Creek and Georgetown, Kentucky from 1967 to 1984. They returned to Battle Creek in 1985 and Larry began a career with the Kellogg Company. He retired in 2011 after 25 years of service. He enjoyed league bowling and was an avid golfer. He enjoyed fishing and was an accomplished water skier at the family cottage on Stuart Lake. Larry loved his family especially spending time with his granddaughter Alexis and his nieces and nephews. Larry was a member of the Kellogg 25 Year Club and St. Philip Catholic Church. Surviving in addition to his wife Melodie are his daughter Angela (Andy) Pridgeon of Williamston and his son Ryan (Heather) Jenner of Fine Lake. He also leaves his granddaughter Alexis Pridgeon and step-granddaughter Morgan Pridgeon. Larry is also survived by his father Wayne E. Jenner of Stuart Lake and his sister Joanne Adams of Battle Creek. He was preceded in death by his mother Rose Jenner and his infant twin brother Wayne Jenner.
Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 7:00pm Friday at Royal Funeral Home with a Rosary recitation at 7:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Philip Catholic Church.
Interment will be at Battle Creek Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the . www.royalfuneralhome.net
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Feb. 28, 2019