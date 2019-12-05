|
|
Larry Edward Shouldice
Battle Creek - Larry Edward Shouldice, 90, a lifelong Battle Creek resident, died peacefully on Friday, November 22, 2019 at The Legacy at The Oaks.
Larry was born May 25, 1929 in Battle Creek, Michigan, the son of Willard H. and Dorothy M. (Watson) Shouldice. He was a 1948 graduate of Battle Creek Central High School, and received his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Michigan State University in 1952. Larry honorably served his country from 1952 to 54 during the Korean War, as a first Lieutenant with the U.S. Army Infantry. He was an owner of Shouldice Brothers Sheet Metal Company from 1954 until retiring in 1988.
Larry Edward Shouldice was united in marriage to Joan Elizabeth Abbott at the First Methodist Church in Albion on June 16, 1956. Surviving are Joan, his wife of 63 years; their children, Dorothy Elizabeth "Dotti" Shouldice of Battle Creek, Steven Mark Shouldice of Galesburg; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and their families. Larry was preceded in death by his parents and many dear loved ones.
Larry has been a member of the First Congregational Church since 1943. He was a 1958 charter and lifelong member of the Cereal City Lions Club and was a Melvin Jones Award recipient. From 1988 to 2008, he served as a volunteer on the Fort Custer Honor Guard. Larry loved music and started playing the piano in 1936. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, golfing, working in his yard and doing woodworking projects in his workshop. Larry loved spending time with his family and friends. He will be remembered as a wonderful, loving father, husband and friend.
A service to celebrate Larry's life will be officiated by Rev. Thomas J. Ott at the First Congregational Church 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in memory of Larry may be made to the First Congregational Church, 145 Capital Avenue N.E. Battle Creek, MI 49017 or Cereal City Lions Club, P.O. Box 790, Battle Creek, MI 49016. Arrangements are by Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019