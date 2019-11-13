|
Larry G. Clemons
Battle Creek - Larry G. Clemons, age 63, of Battle Creek, died peacefully at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, with his family at his side. Larry was born in Eaton Rapids on June 22, 1956, to Chauncy F. and Margaret A. (Dewitt) Clemons. Growing up in Marengo, he made many friends in Albion and Marshall. He loved to follow any Michigan sport, but his favorite teams were the University of Michigan, the Detroit Lions, Detroit Red Wings and NASCAR. He started work with Decker Manufacturing in Albion, but felt the service calling. Larry served in the Army from December of 1975 to June of 1977. When he returned, he went back to Decker's where he worked thirty-seven years before retiring in 2015 due to health issues. Larry leaves behind his wife of twenty years, Diana Clemons; sons, Anthony, Robert and Carl Clemons & daughters, Jennifer Hollon & Leaha Apsey; brothers, Kerry Clemons, David Clemons, Todd Clemons and Doug (Carol) Clemons; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Friends may visit with the family from 12-1 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Kempf Family Funeral & Cremation Services, 723 US Hwy 27 N, Marshall, MI 49068. Following the visitation, a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. officiated by Karl Tracy. After the service friends are invited to join the family for a luncheon in the Kempf Reception Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the Calhoun County Medical Care Facility or Marian E. Burch Adult Day Care Center. Please visit www.kempffuneralhome.com to view the online obituary, sign the guest book or leave condolences for the family.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019