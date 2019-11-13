Services
Kempf Family Funeral & Cremation Services
723 Old US 27 North
Marshall, MI 49068
(269) 781-9858
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Clemons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry G. Clemons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry G. Clemons Obituary
Larry G. Clemons

Battle Creek - Larry G. Clemons, age 63, of Battle Creek, died peacefully at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, with his family at his side. Larry was born in Eaton Rapids on June 22, 1956, to Chauncy F. and Margaret A. (Dewitt) Clemons. Growing up in Marengo, he made many friends in Albion and Marshall. He loved to follow any Michigan sport, but his favorite teams were the University of Michigan, the Detroit Lions, Detroit Red Wings and NASCAR. He started work with Decker Manufacturing in Albion, but felt the service calling. Larry served in the Army from December of 1975 to June of 1977. When he returned, he went back to Decker's where he worked thirty-seven years before retiring in 2015 due to health issues. Larry leaves behind his wife of twenty years, Diana Clemons; sons, Anthony, Robert and Carl Clemons & daughters, Jennifer Hollon & Leaha Apsey; brothers, Kerry Clemons, David Clemons, Todd Clemons and Doug (Carol) Clemons; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Friends may visit with the family from 12-1 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Kempf Family Funeral & Cremation Services, 723 US Hwy 27 N, Marshall, MI 49068. Following the visitation, a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. officiated by Karl Tracy. After the service friends are invited to join the family for a luncheon in the Kempf Reception Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the Calhoun County Medical Care Facility or Marian E. Burch Adult Day Care Center. Please visit www.kempffuneralhome.com to view the online obituary, sign the guest book or leave condolences for the family.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -