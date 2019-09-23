Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakewood Elks Lodge
6313 75th Street W
Lakewood, WA
Larry J. Siddall


1952 - 2019
Larry J. Siddall Obituary
Larry J Siddall

Battle Creek - Larry J Siddall (aka, James Taylor) passed away at home on September 16, 2019. He was 67 years old. He was born to Robert H Siddall and Waneta A Swick in Battle Creek, MI, on February 18, 1952, and he attended Lakeview High School.

He was loved by many and will be missed by all.

An Elks Memorial Service will be held for JT on Sunday, September 29, 2019, 11:00, at the Lakewood Elks Lodge at 6313 75th Street W, Lakewood, WA 98499, with a potluck immediately following until 3:00.

https://www.mountainviewtacoma.com/obituaries/James-Taylor-133/#!/Obituary
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Sept. 23, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.