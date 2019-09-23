|
|
Larry J Siddall
Battle Creek - Larry J Siddall (aka, James Taylor) passed away at home on September 16, 2019. He was 67 years old. He was born to Robert H Siddall and Waneta A Swick in Battle Creek, MI, on February 18, 1952, and he attended Lakeview High School.
He was loved by many and will be missed by all.
An Elks Memorial Service will be held for JT on Sunday, September 29, 2019, 11:00, at the Lakewood Elks Lodge at 6313 75th Street W, Lakewood, WA 98499, with a potluck immediately following until 3:00.
https://www.mountainviewtacoma.com/obituaries/James-Taylor-133/#!/Obituary
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Sept. 23, 2019