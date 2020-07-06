1/1
Larry Kaiser
1950 - 2020
Larry Kaiser

Battle Creek - Larry Jay Kaiser died on July 4, 2020, in Battle Creek, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer; he was 70 years old. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Cindy Wagner, and his children Jeremy Wagner-Kaiser, of Oakland CA, and Rachel WagnerKaiser (Mitchell Clifton), of Seattle WA. Also surviving are his mother Gustel (Kaiser) Berkowitz, his sisters Sarah Kaiser (Walter Henze), and Holly Kaiser (Vasco Morais), his uncle Conrad Semmelroth of Battle Creek, a niece and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his father Maynard Kaiser.

Larry was a lifelong resident of Battle Creek and a lifelong member of Temple Beth-El in Battle Creek. His faith, family, and friends meant everything to him. He was exceptionally proud of his two children, and spoke about them often. Larry was very involved in the local Jewish community, and spent many years on various Boards in a variety of positions. He enjoyed time with local friends, fondly known as "The Usual Suspects". Larry was also close to his in-laws, Elmer and Barbara Wagner (both deceased), brother-in-law Jeff Wagner (Connie Wagner), and sister-in-law Lori Wagner.

After studying at University of Michigan, Larry spent his professional life as a social worker helping individuals with developmental disabilities. He enjoyed travel, music, NPR radio, Michigan football, promoting the Jewish community, "good" puns, keeping in contact with all his cousins and extended family, and his dog Duke. He will be remembered for his kindness and compassion, his courage and his dry sense of humor.

Due to government restrictions caused by COVID-19, a private funeral service will be held at the Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Larry's life at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 8th, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Temple Beth-El in Battle Creek, the American Cancer Society, or a local Humane Society. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.




Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Service
10:30 AM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
105 Capital Ave NE
Battle Creek, MI 49017
269-962-5527
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
July 6, 2020
So very sorry to hear.. my heart goes out to all Larry's friends and family..
Jerry Dubman
Family Friend
July 6, 2020
My Condolences to the family and friends
JONN BLAND
Classmate
July 6, 2020
Larry you fought an amazing and courageous battle. Steve and I Are so happy you got to do so many things during this time. We have made an impact on many peoples lives. And your kind soul will live on as a result of your compassion with everyone you met. Rest in peace my friend. Cindy and family You are in our thoughts and prayers. Much love.
Lynn Van Geison-Culver
Friend
July 6, 2020
My condolences to you Cindy, and to your family. Larry was a kind and friendly man to all. He always had a smile and friendly greeting. May sweet memories comfort you at this time of sadness and loss.
Ann Muntter
Family Friend
July 6, 2020
I knew Larry and Cindy through my children and he was always warm and kind and very approachable. He was there for his children's activities and for Cindy's activities as well. A good guy. Thoughts and prayers with family.
deborah whitten
Acquaintance
July 6, 2020
I'm so sorry to here of Larry's passing. Sorry I didn't know him, but my mom spoke of him when she was alive. Thoughts and prayers with the family.
Karen Dubman LeBarre
Family
