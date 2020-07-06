Larry Kaiser
Battle Creek - Larry Jay Kaiser died on July 4, 2020, in Battle Creek, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer; he was 70 years old. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Cindy Wagner, and his children Jeremy Wagner-Kaiser, of Oakland CA, and Rachel WagnerKaiser (Mitchell Clifton), of Seattle WA. Also surviving are his mother Gustel (Kaiser) Berkowitz, his sisters Sarah Kaiser (Walter Henze), and Holly Kaiser (Vasco Morais), his uncle Conrad Semmelroth of Battle Creek, a niece and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his father Maynard Kaiser.
Larry was a lifelong resident of Battle Creek and a lifelong member of Temple Beth-El in Battle Creek. His faith, family, and friends meant everything to him. He was exceptionally proud of his two children, and spoke about them often. Larry was very involved in the local Jewish community, and spent many years on various Boards in a variety of positions. He enjoyed time with local friends, fondly known as "The Usual Suspects". Larry was also close to his in-laws, Elmer and Barbara Wagner (both deceased), brother-in-law Jeff Wagner (Connie Wagner), and sister-in-law Lori Wagner.
After studying at University of Michigan, Larry spent his professional life as a social worker helping individuals with developmental disabilities. He enjoyed travel, music, NPR radio, Michigan football, promoting the Jewish community, "good" puns, keeping in contact with all his cousins and extended family, and his dog Duke. He will be remembered for his kindness and compassion, his courage and his dry sense of humor.
Due to government restrictions caused by COVID-19, a private funeral service will be held at the Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Larry's life at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 8th, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Temple Beth-El in Battle Creek, the American Cancer Society
, or a local Humane Society. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com
.