Larry Porter



Battle Creek - Larry Porter, 70, of Battle Creek, died at Glenn Arbor Hospice on Oct. 7, after a lengthy illness. Larry was born to William and Rachel (Hunn) Porter on Dec. 24, 1949 in North Kingstown, Rhode Island.



He grew up in Battle Creek, attending Harper Creek Schools, where he met the girl of his dreams, Rebecca Brown. They both graduated from U of M in 1972 and were married In Ann Arbor, on Sept. 14, 1973. Larry used his chemistry degree while working at Palisades Nuclear Power Plant in the mid-70's. He later was employed by Clark Equipment, followed by Electronic Data Systems, as a computer programmer. After retiring from EDS, he became interested in massage therapy, working with his wife Becky, at the Holistic Health Center, as well as doing volunteer massage for Vets at the VA Medical Center. He decided to begin a new career and graduated in 2008 from KCC, as a Physical Therapy Assistant. He worked for Bronson At Home as a PTA until his retirement in Dec. of 2018.



Larry is survived by three sons: Carlo, of Columbus OH, Ben, of Seattle WA, and Rick of Woodinville WA; his brother Ralph Porter, in-laws Robert and Patt Brown, brothers-in-law Bryan (Wade) Brown, Dan Belt, Duane Fritz; sisters-in-law Leslie (Lynn) Shafer, Patty Brown, Ann Porter, Jean Porter, and many beloved nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews.



He greatly enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, making pizza and pies to share with others, and watching the Wolverines play any sport. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed helping others.



He was preceded in death by his wife Becky, his parents Bill and Rachel Porter, brothers Jim and Wayne Porter, sisters Joyce Fritz and Linda (Ron) Swain.



Memorial Donations may be sent to Battle Creek Community Foundation - The Rebecca Porter Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to Nursing students in the area, or Hospice Care of SW Michigan.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store