Battle Creek - Died on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Sue's Loving care in Kalamazoo. Laura was born on August 2, 1930, at Nichols Hospital in Battle Creek, the daughter of Fred L. and Ruth A. (Brickham) Pyke. She married Gordon Smith on December 27, 1947. He preceded her in death in 2010. Laura was a beautician and owned her own shop at one time. She also worked for the Battle Creek Public Schools in the cafeteria and Muir's Drug Store. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, dune buggying, camping and spending winters in Florida. She was a former member of the Skin Divers Club Battle Creek and Battle Creek Offroaders. She was always a happy person and was known as a good cook. She and her husband enjoyed building houses. Surviving are her children, John (Rosemary Richards) Smith and Jane (Roger) Beebe; grandchildren, Kenny Smith, Gordy Smith, Rene'e (Mike) DeVila, Julie (Kurt) Burdick and Jody (Adam) Smith; 10 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren; brother, Wayne Jenner; sister-in-law, Carol Bolton; and nieces, Joanne Adams and Melodie Jenner. She was preceded in death by a Brother, Carl Pyke; a nephew, Larry Jenner and a sister-in-law, Rose Jenner. A Private graveside service was held at Bedford Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made to Senior Care Partners, 200 West Michigan Ave., Suite 103, Battle Creek, MI 49017. Arrangements by the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020