Services
Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc
703 Capital Ave Sw
Battle Creek, MI 49015
(269) 962-5191
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura J. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura J. Smith Obituary
Laura J. Smith

Battle Creek - Died on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Sue's Loving care in Kalamazoo. Laura was born on August 2, 1930, at Nichols Hospital in Battle Creek, the daughter of Fred L. and Ruth A. (Brickham) Pyke. She married Gordon Smith on December 27, 1947. He preceded her in death in 2010. Laura was a beautician and owned her own shop at one time. She also worked for the Battle Creek Public Schools in the cafeteria and Muir's Drug Store. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, dune buggying, camping and spending winters in Florida. She was a former member of the Skin Divers Club Battle Creek and Battle Creek Offroaders. She was always a happy person and was known as a good cook. She and her husband enjoyed building houses. Surviving are her children, John (Rosemary Richards) Smith and Jane (Roger) Beebe; grandchildren, Kenny Smith, Gordy Smith, Rene'e (Mike) DeVila, Julie (Kurt) Burdick and Jody (Adam) Smith; 10 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren; brother, Wayne Jenner; sister-in-law, Carol Bolton; and nieces, Joanne Adams and Melodie Jenner. She was preceded in death by a Brother, Carl Pyke; a nephew, Larry Jenner and a sister-in-law, Rose Jenner. A Private graveside service was held at Bedford Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made to Senior Care Partners, 200 West Michigan Ave., Suite 103, Battle Creek, MI 49017. Arrangements by the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -