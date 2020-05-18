Resources
Bellevue - Laura Ormsbee 84 of Bellevue died May 1, 2020 at home surrounded by Family.

She was born to Max and Lena Hughes She graduated from Bellevue High School. Laura is survived by brothers Jerry (Janet) Hughes of Bellevue MI, Leonard(Margie)Hughes of Hastings MI, son Jim (Cassandra) Ormsbee of Bellevue MI, daughter Lisa Burton (Conrad) of Battle Creek MI, son Marc Ormsbee of Bellevue MI, granddaughter Amber Smith of Kalamazoo MI, grandson Aaron Burton of Battle Creek MI, and great-granddaughter Delilah Burton of Battle Creek MI. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Raymond Hughes, Kenny Hughes, Bernie Hughes, daughter Robin McGee, granddaughter Kristin Ormsbee.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from May 18 to May 19, 2020
