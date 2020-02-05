|
Laurence Reagan Allen
Traverse City - Laurence Reagan (Larry) Allen, of Traverse City, Michigan died at his winter home in Tavares, Florida on January 21, 2020.
Larry was born in Battle Creek, Michigan in 1947 and graduated from St. Philip Catholic High School in 1967. He attended Kendall College of Art and Design in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
He is survived by Stephen Spurr, his partner of 38 years; his son, Aaron R. Allen of San Francisco, California; brothers, Philip M. (Mary) Allen of South Bend, Indiana and David R. Allen of South Haven, Michigan; a sister Elizabeth A. "Bizzy" (Randy) Barr of South Haven, Michigan; and many nieces and nephews.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond R. and Mary H. Allen and brother, Jay H. Allen.
Larry enjoyed travel, graphic arts and history. His laughter and stories will be sorely missed.
Services will be held in Traverse City, Michigan with details to be announced at a later date.
Contributions can be made to Cornerstone Hospice of Tavares, Florida, https://web.cshospice.org.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020