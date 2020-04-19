|
Leda Mae Farnham
Delton - Leda Mae Farnham, 82, of Delton, formerly of Battle Creek, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, surrounded by family, at the Battle Creek home of her daughter, under the care of Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan.
A public memorial service will be held at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City at a later date. Private interment will be held at Ft. Custer National Cemetery in Augusta. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation.
Leda was born July 22, 1937, in Monterey, TN to Haskell and Earsley (Allred) West. Her family moved to Battle Creek in 1941. She graduated from Battle Creek Central High School in 1955. Leda worked for Transamerica Insurance Company for over 30 years, retiring as an executive secretary in 1993. She then worked for the Kellogg Company from 1993-94 and retired from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation in 1999. Leda and her first husband, Gerald Reigle, had three children together, that marriage ended in divorce. On November 25, 1997, she married Larry Farnham in Apache Junction, AZ. He survives.
Leda loved spending time with her family. She was an avid card player, meeting monthly with five friends for over 40 years. She enjoyed reading and loved to travel. She had visited all 50 states.
She is survived by Larry Farnham, her husband of 22 years; daughters Robin (Barry) Goodwin of Burlington and Rhonda Turner of Battle Creek; a step-son, Robert Farnham of Delton; a step-daughter, Brenda Farnham of Charlotte; a brother, Larry West of Battle Creek; a sister Linda Keyes of Battle Creek; 4 granddaughters; 6 great-grandchildren; and 4 step-grandchildren.
Leda was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Brian Reigle; a brother, John West; and her sisters, Letha West and Lola Ferguson.
Memorial donations are suggested to , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020