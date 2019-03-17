|
Lena May McNary
- - Lena May McNary, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, excellent cook, good sport, and valued friend died Friday, March 8th at the age of 97. She lived a full and happy life treasuring her family, friends and the fun she shared with all.
Lena was born August 18, 1921 to William and Julia (Earl) Hakes on the family farm in Eckford Township. She graduated from Homer High School in 1939, the first in her family to do so. During WW II she worked at Eaton's packing airplane parts and due to gas rationing roomed in Marshall with other young women. Lena and her sister Arlene toured and sang with Dixon Entertaining, a group providing shows to servicemen. One of the songs was one Lena wrote encouraging the purchase of war bonds. Often they didn't return from traveling until nearly time to report to work. Never too tired for dancing, she and girlfriends would spend many evenings at Fort Custer dancing with soldiers before deployment. I was once told by a friend of hers that she was such a good dancer she would make the same mistake right along with him and no one would even notice!
Lena wanted to be her own boss so after the war she studied at Wright's Beauty Academy and in 1949 bought a beauty shop from Emily Slaughter. This became Lena's Beauty Nook which she operated in Marshall for 42 years. This same year she married Jack McNary and they were together until his death in July of 2004.
Lena was an avid golfer, once winning her flight championship as well as scoring three holes in one at the Marshall Country Club where she and Jack were members for many years. She was also a member of the Marshall Moose. A talented gardener, she had beautiful flower gardens and created gorgeous bouquets which she also made for the historic home tour. Her dinners were legendary and all in her family miss those delicious meals she cooked while sipping a cocktail and dancing around the kitchen.
Along with Jack, Lena was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, three sisters and many precious friends who were like family to her.
Lena is survived by two daughters: Sharon Chapple, Karol (Mike) Drumm, grandchildren: Jackie (Scott) Root, Erin (Dan) Gilbert, Greg (Ashley) Ramos, Alex Harris, Rachel (Aaron) Reid, seven great grandchildren, a special nephew: Lee (Phyllis) McNary, a special niece: Charlene (Dave) Porrell, great nephews and their families.
We know mom is in Heaven playing golf and dancing with dad, and if she's lucky Fred Astaire to the big band music she loved.
Donations in Lena's name may be made to , Great Lakes Chapter, 200 Turwill Lane, Suite 6, Kalamazoo, MI 49006 or Erin's Angels Rescue, 498 Ridge Road, Quincy, MI 49082. Special thanks to Maplewood of Marshall for their loving care of Lena for the last eight years.
Please join her family at Marshall's Grand River Brewery, 101 West Michigan Ave, Marshall, MI on Wednesday, March 27th from 3:00 to 5:00 PM to celebrate Lena's life and raise a glass to mom.
Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, 223 North Bedford Road, Battle Creek, MI. Member by invitation to Selected Independent Funeral Homes. Please leave a personal message at Lena's webpage at www.bachmanhebble.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019