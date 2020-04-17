|
Leolyn Aileen Gerber
Battle Creek - Leolyn Aileen Gerber, 96, of Battle Creek, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Stoneridge Assisted Living in Bellevue. She was born February 6, 1924 in Bedford Township, MI the daughter of Clifford and Katherine (Douglas) Palmiter. Lee attended grade school in Bedford and graduated from BC Central High School in 1942. She graduated from Community Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse in 1945. Lee had the opportunity to spend the last 6 months of her training as a U.S. Cadet Nurse at the Naval Hospital in Seattle Washington. Leolyn married Arthur W. Gerber on December 16, 1945 and Arthur preceded her in death in 2019.
She is survived by her children, Joel Gerber and Rita (Alan) Zinke; daughter-in-law, Judy Gerber; former daughters-in-law, Dianne Gerber, and Julie Easey; 12 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; 8 step great grandchildren; several adopted great grandchildren; and two nephews and a niece.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, Bruce and Eric Gerber; brother, Gilbert Palmiter; and great grandson, Troy Harris.
Due to the Governor mandate of funerals being limited to strictly no more than 10 people, the family will be having a private service for Lee. Burial will be at the Bedford Cemetery in Bedford Township, MI. In lieu of flowers memorial tributes may be made to Stoneridge Assisted Living or Grace Hospice. Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service. (269) 965-5145
