Leon C Kelly
Marshall - Leon C. "Chuck" Kelly, 65 of Marshall died on Saturday, February 16, 2019 as a result of a car accident.
Chuck was born on October 16, 1953 in Marshall to Lawrence and Bonita (Gore) Kelly. He graduated from Marshall High School in 1972. Chuck worked for the Eaton Company in Marshall.
Family will greet friends on Thursday from 4-7pm at the Marshall Chapel of the Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services 723 US 27 North. Funeral services will take place on Friday at 1:30pm at the funeral home.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Feb. 19, 2019