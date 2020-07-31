1/1
Leota "Daisy" Widmayer
Leota "Daisy" Widmayer

Marshall - Leota "Daisy" Widmayer, 93, passed away on July 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM at The Flower House in Nashville, Michigan.

Daisy was born on January 4, 1927 in Detroit to Victor and Delia (Bruning) Kohsman and graduated from Chelsea High School in 1944.

On March 22, 1950 she married Donn Frederick Widmayer in Chelsea, Michigan.

Daisy graduated from Michigan State University with an BA in 1948 and taught school at Battle Creek Springfield for two years and substitute taught in Rogers City and Cedarville Schools for 16 years.

Donn and Daisy moved to Marshall after Donn's retirement and enjoyed traveling in their RV and winter homes in Alabama and Florida over the years. Daisy was a member and active with the First Presbyterian Church of Marshall and an avid MSU sports follower. She loved swimming, playing cards and reading.

She was preceded in death by her husband Donn in April 2020 and is survived by a sister Allyn Seitz of Chelsea; her daughters; Mary (Robert) Barton of Troy, Kaye (Tom) Johnson of Hastimgs and

Donna (Ron) Dillman of Marshall; her grandchildren, Melissa (Matt) Rochon, Amy (Chris) Little, Sara (Geoffrey) Kida, Nicholas (Kelly) Dillman; her nine great grandchildren, Stella Rochon, Cohen Rochon, Rhett Rochon, Ian Little, Brendan Little, Parker Kida, Summer Kida, Finn Dillman and Freya Dillman.

Due to the current concerns of the Covid-19 virus, there will be no memorial service at this time. Cremation has taken place and Interment will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Chelsea, Michigan at a later date.

Memorials contributions may be made to Marshall First Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services 723 US Hwy 27 N, Marshall, Michigan 49068. Please visit https://www.kempffuneralhome.com to view the online obituary, to sign the online guestbook or to leave the family condolences.




Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
