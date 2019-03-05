|
Leslie H. Capron Juhnke
Hickory Corners, MI - Leslie, age 73, died Friday afternoon, March 1, 2019 in Sparrow Hospital, Lansing, MI.
The Funeral Service to celebrate Leslie's life will be held on Thursday, March 7th in the Gull Lake Bible Church, 1491 Midland Drive, Hickory Corners MI 49060 with the Rev. Gary T. Cantrell, officiating. Leslie's family will greet friends on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to service time in the Church and immediately following the service in the Church Social Hall for a time of fellowship and a luncheon. Final interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Battle Creek. The Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek is assisting Leslie's family.
