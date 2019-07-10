Resources
Colon - Mr. Lester Guy Tefft passed away on Thursday, July 04, 2019 at the age of 74, in New Braunfels, Texas.

Lester was born to Guy and Maxine (Hammond) Tefft on Feb 15, 1945 at home in Colon, Michigan. He grew up with his two siblings and graduated from Colon High School with the class of 1964 as an active member in the FFA. In 1965, he married the love of his life, Mary Frances (Fish) Tefft, at Factoryville Bible Church. After 30 years he retired from Kellogg's in Battle Creek, Michigan and began enjoying winters in New Braunfels, Texas and working part-time in the summers, making many new friends along the way. He enjoyed his many years of service as Master of the Grange and on the Board of Directors for the St. Joseph County fair. Lester loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and community and devoted all his life to their happiness.

Lester is survived by his loving wife of 54 year's Mary (Fish) Tefft, two son's Todd Guy Tefft and Susan (Jackson) Tefft, Shoreline, WA; Toby Michael Tefft and Eryn (Barrick) Tefft, Colon, MI; and one daughter, Maryruth Maxine (Tefft) Burger and Eric Burger, Colon, MI; his older brother, Louis Tefft and Doris Tefft and his little sister, Connie Kay (Tefft) Addis and Mitch Addis; and twelve grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Maxine (Hammond) Tefft, and a brother Eddie Ray Tefft.

Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial at Factoryville Bible Church, Leonidas, Michigan on Saturday, July 20th, 2019 at 1:00 PM with a luncheon following. The family is grateful for all condolences; flowers and donations can be made to Factoryville Bible Church, Leonidas, Michigan or Crossroads Bible Church, in Sherwood, Michigan.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on July 10, 2019
