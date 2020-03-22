|
|
Lester "Les" Harding Senker
East Leroy - Lester "Les" Harding Senker, 98, of East Leroy, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Les was born on March 1, 1922 to Fred V. and Edith (Althouse) Senker in Battle Creek. He was a 1939, top ten in his class, graduate of Tekonsha High School. On October 13, 1942, he was inducted into the Unites States Army, where he served in New Guinea and in the Southern Philippines. Les was honorably discharged on January 1, 1946 attaining the rank of TEC 4. He was awarded the Victory Medal, the American Theater Ribbon, the Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon with 2 Bronze Battle Stars, the Philippine Liberation Ribbon with 1 Bronze Battle Star, 3 Overseas Service Bars, 1 Service Stripe and the Good Conduct Medal.
He married Dorothy Evelyn Hammer on March of 1964 and sadly she preceded him in death on December 11, 2010. Les worked at Kellogg Cereal Company as a truck driver in the warehouse for 33 years, retiring on March 1, 1984. He then went to work for South Michigan Food Bank as a truck driver, retiring a second time at the age of 88.
Les was a former member of Sonoma United Methodist Church, is a member of Newton United Methodist Church, the Kellogg 25 Year Club and Lifetime member of Athens VFW Post #5319 and the Climax American Legion Post #465. Les thoroughly enjoyed being with his sons whether it was hunting, fishing or mushrooming. He loved talking with his daughter and taking her to pick out the annual Christmas tree. He also enjoyed traveling, the outdoors, playing cards, cribbage, reading especially the Bible, doing word search puzzles and watching Andy Griffith Shows. Les loved being with his grandchildren and was so proud of all of them.
He is survived by his daughter in law Diane Inman of Ceresco; his children; Roger (Sharon) Inman of Marshall, Steven Senker of Marquette, Dennis (Diana) Inman of Marshall, Donald (Vicki) Inman of Ceresco and Lesa (Chris) Guth of Elkridge, Maryland, his 17 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 11 great great grandchildren; his sister in law; Luella Senker of Coldwater. He was also survived by his special friends; Steve and Christi Yurisich, Michelle Addleman, Theresa Green, Judy O'Brien and the crew at the Dig in Café. Les was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy; his 2 sons, Harold Inman and James Inman; his 2 brothers, Paul and Bill Senker.
Per the families wishes, the funeral home staff will be limiting the number of visitors in the chapel at any given time to 50 people, in order to comply with the Governor's executive order. We all appreciate your understanding during this difficult time. Visitation for Les will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020 from 2:00 until 4:00 and 6:00 until 8:00 pm at Kempf Funeral Home, 2838 Capital Ave., SW, Battle Creek, Michigan 49015. Private family only funeral services will be held at the funeral home with Kelly Hadlich and Raymond Torres officiating. Private interment will be at Ft. Custer National Cemetery, Augusta, Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be directed to South Michigan Food Bank.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020