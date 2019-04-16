Services
Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc
703 Capital Ave Sw
Battle Creek, MI 49015
(269) 962-5191
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Baseline United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Baseline United Methodist Church
Battle Creek - Died on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Lewis was born on January 13, 1927, in Homer, MI, the son of Robert and Ida (Pomroy) King. He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army during WWII. He married the former Elaine J. Whiting on July 14, 1951. She preceded him in death in 2000. He was a member of Baseline United Methodist Church and was a member of the Men's Club. Lewis worked for Grand Trunk Railroad for 3 years. He then worked for Kraft General Foods for 32 and a half years, retiring in 1984. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his golf cart and playing cards. Surviving is a son, Richard L. (Carol) King of Portage; 3 grandchildren,2 great grandchildren; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Janice and David Vandlen and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Brian R. King; brothers, Lawrence, Gerald, Russel and Roy; sisters, Bertha Depwee, Bernadine Huff and Berniece Chamberlin. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Baseline United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:00 a.m., prior to the service. Interment with full military honors will be at Fort Custer National Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Baseline United Methodist Church or a . Arrangements by the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Apr. 16, 2019
