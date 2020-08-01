Linda Borsum
Battle Creek - Linda Ann Borsum, age 77, of Battle Creek passed away on July 28, 2020 with her daughter and life partner by her side, after a long series of illnesses. Linda was born on December 16, 1942 in Battle Creek to Allen and Dorothy Jarchow.
She graduated from Lakeview High School and went on to earn her Bachelor's and Master's Degree from Western Michigan University. Linda had a long career within the Lakeview School systems teaching elementary and ultimately, served as Director of Curriculum and Restructuring. She was also the president of the Lakeview Education Association and a strong advocate for teachers. Next, she co-founded Quality Learning Systems International and had many successful years of consulting. In addition, Linda had the unique opportunity to train directly with W. Edwards Demming who supported and endorsed her work with schools in the area of quality. Linda was also a certified examiner for the Macolm Baldridge award.
Linda married David Borsum in 1968. They had one child and shared 41 loving years together. Linda was fortunate to find companionship and love after David passed and spent eight years with her partner, Tom enjoying life together. Linda loved to read the New York times, was a self-described anglophile and enjoyed watching English mysteries and meeting with her "lunch bunch" friends of over fifty years. She spent her life traveling the world, visiting her daughter in Colorado and shopping for unique items with her family and friends. While her accomplishments were many, her greatest source of pride was her daughter, Leslie. She delighted in the times they spent together. Linda truly valued friendships and was a generous, compassionate and kind person to many she knew throughout her life. She has helped those in need by providing support, guidance and love.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Leslie and husband, Dean Morton of Boulder, CO and Tom Taverna, her partner. She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Dorothy; and her husband, David Borsum.
Cremation has been conducted and a celebration and remembrance of Linda's life will take place in the future.
In lieu of flowers, family has requested memorial contributions be made out to the Charitable Union; donate online by visiting, https://www.charitableunion.org/give/giving
Please leave the family a personal message or share a story and sign the online guest book at https://www.baxterfuneral.com/memorials
