|
|
Linda M. Black
Battle Creek - Linda Marie Black age 66 of Battle Creek, went to be with her Lord Saturday, March 23, 2019. Linda was born February 9, 1953 in Philadelphia PA, the daughter of Richard W. and Vivian M. (Torrance) Gray. She had been a resident of the area most of her life, graduating from Battle Creek Central High School in 1971. She then attended Kellogg Community College, Michigan State University where she received her Teaching Degree and married James L Black, and then later Macomb College where she received her Nursing Degree. Linda taught middle school science in Virginia before moving back to Battle Creek. She was then employed as a Registered Nurse for the Fieldstone Center for almost 25 years retiring in 2018. Surviving are her mother, Vivian Wood; her brother Robert W. (Dee) Gray; her children, Keith Black and Lauren (Larry) Porter and 2 grandchildren, Ryker and Kyler Porter all of Battle Creek. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard W. Gray. Linda loved life and she loved people. She loved and devoted her life to her family. She loved and formed amazing relationships with her Fieldstone Family. She gave love and light and laughter to everyone around her. You could always hear Linda singing, whistling, or humming. Linda was a woman of faith, she had an incredible talent for painting, she loved spending time with family, her grandsons, and friends. She enjoyed traveling, playing games, and movies, but one of her favorite things to do was to swim at the family lake. Visitation will be held Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 29, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Maple United Methodist Church. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Mar. 25, 2019