Linda Shaw
1947 - 2020
Linda Shaw

Battle Creek - Linda M. Shaw, age 72, of Battle Creek and formerly of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was born in Bay City, Michigan on November 12, 1947, the daughter of William B. and Virginia M. (Wecheler) Riley and graduated from Battle Creek Central High School. Linda worked for several years at the Sunset Station Casino in Las Vegas and had previously worked at the Dosca Home & Emmett Street Bar in Battle Creek.

Linda married John B. Shaw in Las Vegas on November 6, 1993; he sadly preceded her in death on January 5, 2012. She is survived by her children, Bobbi (Steve) Pajak, Annette (Michael) Buffa, Trish (Tony) Wilkins, Jennifer (Craig) Bedwell, Cheri Smith, Bob (Virginia) Lent, Herbert Lent, and Dawn Dobson; 18 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; her brothers & sisters, Audrey (Bill) Sonneville, Bob (Judi) Fenn, Tom (Laurie) Riley; Margaret Riley, John (Sandra) Riley; and several nieces & nephews.

Wonderfully known as the "Chicken Queen", Linda enjoyed cooking, playing board games & Bingo, boating, and going to the zoo to feed the animals. But most of all, Linda loved spending time with her family at cookouts, Christmas and other family events.

The family will receive friends 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 24th at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek. Funeral services to celebrate her life will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 25th in the chapel of Battle Creek Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Paul L. Parker of Cornerstone Community Church, Battle Creek officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan. Personal messages for the family and/or favorite memories of Linda may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.




Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
JUL
25
Service
10:30 AM
Memorial Park Cemetery-Chapel
July 22, 2020
Linda & I were like sisters to since 7th grade. We had plenty of laughs and tears together. Played cards many evening while raising our family & in later years. Wasn't easy to get together as we grew older but we talked for hours when we got a chance. My friend will be missed.
Wondrella Deno
