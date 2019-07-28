|
|
Ljubica "Violet" Ilich
Battle Creek - Ljubica "Violet" Ilich, 93, of Battle Creek, MI died peacefully Thursday, July 25, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 3, 1926 in Selo Lavci, Bitola, Macedonia, the daughter of Dime and Boica (Nikolova) Nicolich.
Luba immigrated to the United States at the age of 14 arriving in Battle Creek on June 10, 1940. She proudly attended Southeastern Junior High School. At the age of 16, she began working with her parents who owned and operated the Log Cabin Inn on Angell Street and later West Michigan Avenue in Battle Creek.
In May 1948, Luba became a proud citizen of the United States. That summer she also met Mito Ilich, a tall, handsome, blue -eyed young man with wavy blonde hair who was visiting from Detroit. It was love at first sight. Within weeks they became engaged. Mito and Luba were married in Battle Creek on September 26, 1948. They shared 50 wonderful years together until his passing in 1998.
After marriage, they moved to Detroit and returned to Battle Creek in 1956. While raising her family she helped her husband in their bar businesses- the Legion Bar & Grill on East Michigan Avenue and later Mike's Lounge on West Michigan Avenue. In 1972, she began working at Community Hospital in the Housekeeping Department where she became a supervisor. Her friendly nature and strong work ethic endeared her to many of the staff and patients. She loved Community Hospital and people loved Vi. She retired in 1993 after 21 years of faithful service. In addition, Luba was a co-owner of the Acropolis Greek Restaurant in the Food Court at Lakeview Square Mall from 1983-1990
Luba was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and a good friend to many. She had a strong faith in God and was a faithful Orthodox Christian. Family and friends looked to her as historian of the culture, people and events of Lavci, Macedonia. She never forgot her home village or the land and people that she loved. She was a fantastic cook of Macedonian manji and made the very BEST zelnik (spinach pie) in the world - all from scratch and without recipes.
Luba was preceded in death by her husband Mito Ilich, her parents Dime and Boica Nicolich and brother: Paul Nicolich. Bog da go prosti.
Left to cherish her memory are sons Michael Ilich, Jr., of Battle Creek, MI; John (Vickie) Ilich of Jackson, MI; Carl Ilich and Paul Ilich both of Battle Creek; Daughters: Darlene (Dusko) Dimovski of Clinton Township, MI; Cathy Ilich of St. Joseph, MI; Mitzi Ashley and Victoria Ilich both of Batlle Creek, MI; sister Menka Gulaboff of Lemont, IL; brother John (Milica) Nicolich of Battle Creek, MI; and sister-in-law: Tomka Nicolich of Battle Creek, MI; eight grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, Battle Creek, MI where the family will be present from 5:00 until 7:00PM. The Panikhida service will be at 7:00PM Sunday in the funeral home chapel. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. Elias Eastern Orthodox Church, 5066 B Drive South in Battle Creek. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements by Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, 223 North Bedford Road, Battle Creek, MI. Please leave a message of condolence for the family on Violet's website www.bachmanhebble.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on July 28, 2019