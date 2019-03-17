|
Lois D. (Bailey) Mock
Battle Creek and Zephyrhills, FL - Passed away March 12, 2019, in Zephyrhills. Lois was born on September 8, 1926, in East Grand Forks, Minnesota. Lois was preceded in death by her husband's, Richard Bailey and D.D. Mock; a daughter, Carol Wise; two grandsons, Michael and Robert and a granddaughter, Christine. Mrs. Mock was a homemaker and loved cooking, baking and taking care of her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by 3 daughters, Barbara (Bill) Sexton, Sharon Olinger and Linda (Herb) Maltass all of Florida; 7 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 6 to 8:00 p.m., at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens Chapel. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019