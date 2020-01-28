|
|
Lois Edith Vale
Battle Creek - Passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 88. Lois was born in Walton Township on September 9, 1931, the daughter of the late Wayne and Bonnie (Berkimer) Knoll. She graduated from Lakeview High School, where she met and eventually married Lyle DeLano on September 17, 1951. They built a house on Helmer Rd. in Battle Creek, where they were blessed with five children. After raising her family, she attended Argubright College of Business. She worked and retired from the Michigan Rehabilitation Center for the Blind in Kalamazoo. She met her second husband, Jack Vale, at "Parents without Partners". Lois and Jack were married for twenty-seven years. Together they enjoyed dancing, motorcycles, bowling, and especially travelling to Florida on yearly trips. Lois also enjoyed gardening and crocheting. She was an avid card player with her friends at Lakeview Assisted Living, where she resided for the past six years. She is survived by five children, Steve DeLano, Sallie (Mike) Miller, Peggy (Jeff) Iler, Teresa (Tim) Moss, and Nancy Fierke; nine grandchildren, Kim (Brandon) Higdon, Christopher Miller, Lauren Miller, Brad (April) Iler, Brandi (Cole) Roberts, Bret (Kerri) Moss, Kurt (Stephanie) Moss, Jaime (Jeramiah) Gary, and Joe (Nikota) Fierke; nineteen great-grandchildren and another on the way; a sister, Katherine Craven; many nieces and nephews; and four step-sons, Dan, Bill, Dave, Tom and their families. She was preceded in death by her sister, Elaine VanSyckle; a daughter-in-law, Susan DeLano; and a son-in-law, Steve Fierke. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 2828 Capital Ave, SW, Battle Creek, MI 49015. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. at the funeral chapel, with Pastor Len Schoenherr officiating. Interment will take place at Ft. Custer National Cemetery on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be given to Elara Caring in Lois' memory. Please visit https://www.kempffuneralhome.com to view the on line obituary, sign the guest book, or leave condolences for the family.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020