Lois G. Hand
Battle Creek - Lois G. Hand, age 86, of Battle Creek, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019. She was born April 23, 1933 in Bronson, Michigan the daughter of Ivan and Francis (Vanderkooi) Walker. Lois was a 1951 graduate of Battle Creek Central High School, was the business office manager at Leila Hospital for over 25 years and retired in 1988 from Battle Creek Health System. Lois was a member of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church. She enjoyed music, playing organ and piano, and sang in the choir. She was an avid golfer, former member of Riverside Country Club and loved to play Bingo and Dominoes. On February 11, 1951 she was united in marriage to Harvey S. Hand who preceded her in death on October 6, 1999. She was also preceded by her sister: Vivian Bloomensaat and brother: Oral Walker. Lois is survived by four children: Gail Hand of Marshall, Donna (Bill) Rahn of Florida, David (Brigette) Hand of Kalamazoo and Karen (Terry) Hand of Grand Ledge; eleven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; a sister: Thera Good of Battle Creek and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. A private interment will be held at Fort Custer National Cemetery. The family requests memorial contributions be directed to the church. Arrangements by the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019