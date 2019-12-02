Services
Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc
703 Capital Ave Sw
Battle Creek, MI 49015
(269) 962-5191
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Hand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois G. Hand

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois G. Hand Obituary
Lois G. Hand

Battle Creek - Lois G. Hand, age 86, of Battle Creek, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019. She was born April 23, 1933 in Bronson, Michigan the daughter of Ivan and Francis (Vanderkooi) Walker. Lois was a 1951 graduate of Battle Creek Central High School, was the business office manager at Leila Hospital for over 25 years and retired in 1988 from Battle Creek Health System. Lois was a member of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church. She enjoyed music, playing organ and piano, and sang in the choir. She was an avid golfer, former member of Riverside Country Club and loved to play Bingo and Dominoes. On February 11, 1951 she was united in marriage to Harvey S. Hand who preceded her in death on October 6, 1999. She was also preceded by her sister: Vivian Bloomensaat and brother: Oral Walker. Lois is survived by four children: Gail Hand of Marshall, Donna (Bill) Rahn of Florida, David (Brigette) Hand of Kalamazoo and Karen (Terry) Hand of Grand Ledge; eleven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; a sister: Thera Good of Battle Creek and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. A private interment will be held at Fort Custer National Cemetery. The family requests memorial contributions be directed to the church. Arrangements by the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -