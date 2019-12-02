Services
Battle Creek - Lois Thelma Worthington, 86, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital. She was born March 1, 1933 in Battle Creek, the daughter of Donald and Hazel (Miller) Rench. Surviving is her son, Donald (Dawn) Worthington, and granddaughters, Alexis Worthington and Morgan (Nick) Adamson. She is also survived by two sisters, Donna Rench Clarkston, and Janet Rench Ellison. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. Lois was preceded in death by her daughter, Stephanie Worthington Nelson, her husband, Donald Worthington, Sr. and eight sisters and two brothers. Visitation will be held Thursday from 2 to 4:00 p.m. and 6 to 8:00 p.m. at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday December 6, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will be at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
