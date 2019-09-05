|
|
Lola Evelyn Cosgrove
formerly of Battle Creek - Lola Evelyn (Rizor) Cosgrove, 101, died peacefully with family at her side at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Michigan on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Lola was born August 12, 1918, in Osceola County, the daughter of T. Clifton and Estella (Robinson) Rizor. She was raised in Battle Creek and was a 1937 graduate of Battle Creek High School. Lola attended Western State Teachers College (now Western Michigan University). She was employed as a secretary with the Battle Creek Public Schools, Buchanan Public Schools, Big Rapids Public Schools, and the Michigan Department of Education, from which she retired in 1981. In 2016, after being diagnosed with congestive heart failure, she moved to Glen Eagle Senior Living in Traverse City to be close to her daughter and son-in-law.
Lola Evelyn Rizor was united in marriage to Gale Winton Cosgrove on February 8, 1941 at the First Methodist Church in Battle Creek. They were married for 51 years prior to his death on April 6, 1992. She was also preceded in death by her son Douglas on August 31, 2017. Lola is survived by a daughter, Dawn (Clyde) Buchanan, of Traverse City, MI; daughter-in-law Lenore Bazzichi of Ellwood City, PA; 2 grandsons, Joshua (Love Ruddell) Cosgrove of Florida and Matthew (Kara) Cosgrove of Maryland, a step-grandson ,Troy Gompt of Pennsylvania; 2 great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Aubrey Cosgrove; and a step great-granddaughter, Peyton Ruddell-Cosgrove. In addition to her husband and son, Lola was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Earl Rizor; sisters, Susie Young and Mildred Ashley, brother-in-law Robert Cosgrove; and sisters-in-law Rosemary Pyatt and Pat Bond. She is survived by many well-loved nieces and nephews.
Lola was an active member of Community of Christ in Battle Creek for many years and later in Traverse City. She loved volunteering. Her volunteer activities in Battle Creek included 30 years of dedicated love and service to the Charitable Union, Kimball House and the Historical Society, Hosts Reading Program, Christian Singles, Y's Men's Club and others. She was also active in the PTA and Scouting when her children were growing up. She enjoyed reading and crafts, especially tatting, quilling, and egg decorating. Lola will be remembered as caring, independent and conscientious. She was an inspiration to many and will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
The family will receive friends 3:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, where a service to celebrate Lola's life will be officiated by Elder Dwight Easley at 12:00 noon Monday, September 9, 2019. A committal service will follow at Fort Custer National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Charitable Union, 85 Calhoun St., Battle Creek, MI 49107, or Outreach International, PO Box 210, Independence, MO 64050. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Sept. 5, 2019