|
|
Lolita Lee Everline
Quincy - Lolita Lee Everline, 87, of Quincy, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. She was born January 20, 1932 in Montpelier, OH to Robert and Lolita (Smith) McDaniel. Lee married Wallace G. Everline on October 25, 1953 and he survives.
She graduated from Quincy High School in 1950 and had been a past member of the Eastern Stars. Lee enjoyed working on the farm along side of her husband, Wally. She loved to garden, sew, fish and collect bells. Lee was very artistic when it came to her paintings, woodworking and ceramics.
In addition to her husband, Wally, Lee is survived by her daughters, Sandy (Greg) Tuckey of Quincy, Dawn Jones of Quincy and Lori (Dave) Jones of Burlington; sons, Doug (Laura) Everline and Chris (Cheryl) Everline both of Quincy; 18 grandchildren and 54 great grandchildren.
Lee was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services for Lolita L. Everline will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy with Pastor Darrin Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Fisher Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday at 10:30 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the
For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019