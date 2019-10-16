Services
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
111 E Chicago St
Quincy, MI 49082
(517) 639-5555
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
111 E Chicago St
Quincy, MI 49082
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
111 E Chicago St
Quincy, MI 49082
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lolita Everline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lolita Lee Everline


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lolita Lee Everline Obituary
Lolita Lee Everline

Quincy - Lolita Lee Everline, 87, of Quincy, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. She was born January 20, 1932 in Montpelier, OH to Robert and Lolita (Smith) McDaniel. Lee married Wallace G. Everline on October 25, 1953 and he survives.

She graduated from Quincy High School in 1950 and had been a past member of the Eastern Stars. Lee enjoyed working on the farm along side of her husband, Wally. She loved to garden, sew, fish and collect bells. Lee was very artistic when it came to her paintings, woodworking and ceramics.

In addition to her husband, Wally, Lee is survived by her daughters, Sandy (Greg) Tuckey of Quincy, Dawn Jones of Quincy and Lori (Dave) Jones of Burlington; sons, Doug (Laura) Everline and Chris (Cheryl) Everline both of Quincy; 18 grandchildren and 54 great grandchildren.

Lee was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services for Lolita L. Everline will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy with Pastor Darrin Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Fisher Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday at 10:30 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the

For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lolita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now