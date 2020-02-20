|
Louise Joan Farkas
On Monday, February 17, 2020, at the age of 84, Louise Joan Farkas of Battle Creek went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Louise was born April 23, 1935 in Hamtramck, MI the daughter of Donnell G. McDaniel and Jeanette V. (Sajdak) McDaniel.
After graduating from a Detroit area Catholic school in 1953, she worked several years at Parke-Davis Pharmaceuticals and later for the Battle Creek Enquirer and News in the Classified Advertising Department from 1973 to 1983.
On September 6, 1958, she married Rudy James Farkas in Clarksville Pa. and they resided in the Detroit area suburb of Royal Oak until they moved to the Battle Creek area in 1966.
Louise was an accomplished artist working with oils on canvas paintings and free hand drawing. She also enjoyed singing, reading, and making others laugh. Louise also had an avid love for God's creation, especially animals. She loved family gatherings especially during the holidays and organizing activities such as Easter Egg hunts. She had a great love for her family and was very much involved with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother: David McDaniel; husband: Rudy; and son: Eric "Sharkey" Farkas.
Surviving family members are daughter: Margaret (married to Ken Hillman) of Jackson; son: Adam Farkas of Battle Creek; and son: Carl Farkas (wife Gina) of Battle Creek.
Grandchildren are: grandson: Phillip Hillman (wife Jackie) of Medina Ohio; grandson: Brandon Farkas (wife Brooke) of Battle Creek; grandson: Devin Farkas of Battle Creek; and grandson: Haydn Farkas (wife Savanna) of Jackson, Mi.
According to Louise's wishes, cremation will take place followed by private burial at Bedford Cemetery by the family at a later date. No services or visitations will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Research or Calhoun County Animal Center.
