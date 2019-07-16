Services
Bachman Hebble Funeral Service
223 Bedford Rd N
Battle Creek, MI 49037
(269) 965-5145
Battle Creek - Louise Munoz, age 89, of Battle Creek, MI formerly of Flint, MI died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Heartland Health Center in Battle Creek, MI. She was born June 21, 1930, in Bay City, MI.

Visitation will be held at the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, July 17, 2019, Wednesday, from 4:30 PM - 7:00 PM, the Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. Funeral services will be July 18, 2019, Thursday at 10:00 AM in the Bachman Funeral Chapel with Father Andrew Raczkowski officiating. Burial will follow at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial tributes may be directed to St. Jerome Catholic Church, 229 Collier Avenue, Battle Creek 49037.

Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, (269)965-5145 www.bachmanhebble.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on July 16, 2019
