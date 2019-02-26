Services
Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc
703 Capital Ave Sw
Battle Creek, MI 49015
(269) 962-5191
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc
703 Capital Ave Sw
Battle Creek, MI 49015
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Battle Creek Friends Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Wilson


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louise Wilson Obituary
Louise Wilson

Battle Creek - Louise Wilson, age 87, of Battle Creek, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 23, 2019. She was born August 4, 1931 in Battle Creek, Michigan the daughter of Orrin George and Nora Ruth (Burke) Cowles. Louise was united in marriage to George Rolland Wilson on March 25, 1950 and he preceded her in death on April 9, 2015. She was also preceded by two sons: George Rolland Wilson II and Ryan Bruce Wilson, a grandson William Arthur Dunlap and her parents. Louise is survived by her daughters: Beth (George) Dunlap and Penny Sue (Scott) Hadley both of Battle Creek; five grandchildren: Rebecca (Dennis) Spenelli, April Wilson, Michael Wabindato, Crystal Wabindato and Candi (Malcolm) Cole; great-grandchildren: Anthony, Ethan and Abby Spenelli, Danyel Fuller, Alissa Wabindato-Cochensparger, Malcolm Cole and a host of other great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. For over 65 years Louise has been an active member at Friends Church. She enjoyed reading and taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Battle Creek Friends Church with interment to follow at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. Memorial contributions may be directed to BC Friends Church or Children International. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now