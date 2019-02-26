|
|
Louise Wilson
Battle Creek - Louise Wilson, age 87, of Battle Creek, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 23, 2019. She was born August 4, 1931 in Battle Creek, Michigan the daughter of Orrin George and Nora Ruth (Burke) Cowles. Louise was united in marriage to George Rolland Wilson on March 25, 1950 and he preceded her in death on April 9, 2015. She was also preceded by two sons: George Rolland Wilson II and Ryan Bruce Wilson, a grandson William Arthur Dunlap and her parents. Louise is survived by her daughters: Beth (George) Dunlap and Penny Sue (Scott) Hadley both of Battle Creek; five grandchildren: Rebecca (Dennis) Spenelli, April Wilson, Michael Wabindato, Crystal Wabindato and Candi (Malcolm) Cole; great-grandchildren: Anthony, Ethan and Abby Spenelli, Danyel Fuller, Alissa Wabindato-Cochensparger, Malcolm Cole and a host of other great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. For over 65 years Louise has been an active member at Friends Church. She enjoyed reading and taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Battle Creek Friends Church with interment to follow at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. Memorial contributions may be directed to BC Friends Church or Children International. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Feb. 26, 2019