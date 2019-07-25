Services
T M Hughes-Perry Mortuary, LLC
140 Capital Northeast
Battle Creek, MI 49017
269-964-3775
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
T M Hughes-Perry Mortuary, LLC
140 Capital Northeast
Battle Creek, MI 49017
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Loulease Sellers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loulease Sellers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loulease Sellers Obituary
Loulease Sellers

Battle Creek - Loulease Sellers, 92, of Battle Creek, died Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Mrs. Sellers, was born in Kingstree, South Carolina. She met and later married Woodrow Sellers in 1943, and they moved to Battle Creek in 1947. She graduated from Michigan State University with a Masters Degree.

She was an educator and worked for the Harper Creek Public School and retired from the Battle Creek Public Schools with twenty-two years of service. She was an active member of the local, state and national Educational Associations.

She was an active member of Upton Avenue Original Church of God for thirty years and for the past forty years has been an active member of Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church.

Mrs. Sellers is survived by her husband of 76 years, Woodrow R. Sellers, Battle Creek, son, Aaron Bernard (Theresa) Sellers, Elgin, Illinois, daughters, Gloria Dearring, Wyhomme (Edward) Matthews both of Battle Creek, her sister, Mamye L. Thornton, Los Angeles, California, ten grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.

Visitation, T M Hughes-Perry Mortuary, Friday, after 2:00 p.m. where the family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Services, Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church, 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019, with Pastor Andrew T. Hotlz, Jr., Officiating.

Arrangements, T M Hughes-Perry Mortuary, LLC
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now