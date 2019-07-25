|
Loulease Sellers
Battle Creek - Loulease Sellers, 92, of Battle Creek, died Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Mrs. Sellers, was born in Kingstree, South Carolina. She met and later married Woodrow Sellers in 1943, and they moved to Battle Creek in 1947. She graduated from Michigan State University with a Masters Degree.
She was an educator and worked for the Harper Creek Public School and retired from the Battle Creek Public Schools with twenty-two years of service. She was an active member of the local, state and national Educational Associations.
She was an active member of Upton Avenue Original Church of God for thirty years and for the past forty years has been an active member of Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church.
Mrs. Sellers is survived by her husband of 76 years, Woodrow R. Sellers, Battle Creek, son, Aaron Bernard (Theresa) Sellers, Elgin, Illinois, daughters, Gloria Dearring, Wyhomme (Edward) Matthews both of Battle Creek, her sister, Mamye L. Thornton, Los Angeles, California, ten grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.
Visitation, T M Hughes-Perry Mortuary, Friday, after 2:00 p.m. where the family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Services, Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church, 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019, with Pastor Andrew T. Hotlz, Jr., Officiating.
Arrangements, T M Hughes-Perry Mortuary, LLC
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on July 25, 2019