Williams - Gores Funeral Home - Delton
133 E. Orchard Street,
Delton, MI 49046
(269) 623-5461
Lyle D. Ritchie


1926 - 2019
Lyle D. Ritchie Obituary
Lyle D. Ritchie

Kalamazoo, formerly of Dowling - Lyle Duane Ritchie, age 93, passed away on September 7, 2019 at Bronson Methodist Hospital. Lyle was born on June 24, 1926 in Assyria Township, the son of Harold and Laura (Cunningham) Ritchie. A veteran, Lyle proudly served his country in WWII. He was a life member and Past Post Commander of VFW Post 5319 in Athens. Lyle was a loyal employee of Kellogg's where he retired after twenty-eight years of faithful service. Lyle enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming at his home, and cutting firewood. He also enjoyed restoring several antique cars. Lyle is survived by sons: James (Jo Ellen) Owens, Ronald (Nancy) Owens, and Gordon (Lasana) Ritchie; eleven grandchildren; twenty-three great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren: brothers: Wayne (Penny) Ritchie and George (Patricia) Ritchie; several nieces and nephews; and special friend: Theresa Kraushaar. Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Leona Ritchie; daughter: Deborah Gammage; brothers: Clair Ritchie, Kenneth Ritchie, and Keith Ritchie; and sister: Kay Wellman. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Burial will take place in Hastings Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions to the will be appreciated. Please visit www.williamsgoresfuneral.com to share a memory or to leave a condolence message for Lyle's family.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Sept. 15, 2019
