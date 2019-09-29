|
|
Lyle D. Ritchie
Kalamazoo, formerly of Dowling - Lyle Duane Ritchie, age 93, passed away on September 7, 2019 at Bronson Methodist Hospital. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, 11:00 AM at Revive Bible Church (Prairieville Bible Church). Burial will take place in Hastings Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions to the will be appreciated. To honor Lyle's legacy, please wear jeans to the service. Please visit www.williamsgoresfuneral.com to share a memory or to leave a condolence message for Lyle's family.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019