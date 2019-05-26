|
|
Lynwood "Skeeter/Whit" Whitney
Dowling - Lynwood Whitney, age 82, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, May 16, 2019 with family by his side. Whit was born September 15, 1936 in Holland, MI to Manville and Edna (Gerber) Whitney. He married Hazel Jeanette Reneau on April 26, 1957. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1955. He was an electrician by trade and joined Whitney Electric Service started by his parents when Whit was just 14 years old and he spent more than 50 years in the trade. He loved baseball, bowling, golf and snowmobiling. He specially enjoyed snowmobiling at their camp in Dublin, MI and at his parents in McMillian, MI and the surrounding area of the Upper Peninsula. He joined the Hickory Corners Masonic Lodge in 1962 and later transferred to the Bedford Lodge. He was a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge.
Lyn is survived by his children Dennis Whitney of Middleville, Deb (Scott) Daniels of Delton. Ten grandchildren; thirteen great grand-children; sister Yvonne Baremore; brother Stanley Whitney. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jean of 54 years; parents Manville and Edna; sisters Maxine Sootsman Pickerel and Betty Jean Chase.
A memorial service to celebrate Lyn's life will be held on Saturday, June 1st at 11:00 AM at Living Waters Church, 1302 S. Hanover St., Hastings, MI 49058. Dave Daniels officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ; or by mail 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on May 26, 2019