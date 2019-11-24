|
|
Marceline F. "Marcy" (Prill) Robertson
Battle Creek - Marceline Frances "Marcy" (Prill) Robertson, 91, a lifelong Battle Creek resident died peacefully with her family at her side at Glen Arbor Hospice Residence on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
Friends will be received 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, where the Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. A committal service will be held for Mary's family.
Memorial contributions in memory of Marcy may be made to the Charitable Union or Hospice of SW MI for Glen Arbor Hospice Residence. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019