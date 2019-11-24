Services
Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
105 Capital Ave NE
Battle Creek, MI 49017
269-962-5527
Rosary
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:30 PM
Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
105 Capital Ave. N.E.
Battle Creek, , MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marceline Robertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marceline F. "Marcy" (Prill) Robertson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marceline F. "Marcy" (Prill) Robertson Obituary
Marceline F. "Marcy" (Prill) Robertson

Battle Creek - Marceline Frances "Marcy" (Prill) Robertson, 91, a lifelong Battle Creek resident died peacefully with her family at her side at Glen Arbor Hospice Residence on Saturday, November 23, 2019.

Friends will be received 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, where the Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. A committal service will be held for Mary's family.

Memorial contributions in memory of Marcy may be made to the Charitable Union or Hospice of SW MI for Glen Arbor Hospice Residence. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marceline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
Download Now