Marcia B. Vander Weg
Marshall - Marcia B. Vander Weg, age 74, of Marshall, MI passed away at Oaklawn Hospital on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 25, 1943, in Muskegon, MI the daughter of Bert and Margaret (VanDyke) Riekels. Marcia graduated from Muskegon Christian High School. She married James Vander Weg on September 1, 1962, and together shared 52 wonderful years until his passing in March of 2015.
In her younger years, Marcia and Jim enjoyed time spent on Morrison Lake in Coldwater, MI where they had a cottage for over 30 years. She was a social butterfly and enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Marcia was a member with the First Presbyterian Church of Marshall for 50 years. She also volunteered at Oaklawn Hospital.
Marcia is survived by her children, Mike (Renee) Vander Weg of Marshall, David (Renee) Vander Weg of Portage, Mark (Denise) Vander Weg of Iowa; grandchildren, Wesley, Alyssa, Adele, Catherine, Mary, Caroline; brother, William Riekels; and sister, Connie Beekman. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Vander Weg and her parents.
The family will receive friends at Kempf Funeral & Cremation Service, Marshall on Sunday, April 14, 2019, from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm at the First Presbyterian Church of Marshall, 200 W. Mansion Street, Marshall, MI 49068. Cremation will follow the service. Memorial contributions may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church of Marshall. Friends and family may send condolences or share a memory at www.kempffh.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Apr. 12, 2019